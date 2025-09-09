Share

Holguin, Cuba.- Revolutionary Commander Ramiro Valdes Menendez evaluated the maintenance schedule for block 1of the Felton Thermoelectric Plant, which, due to a breakdown, was forced to close the plant early for a 20-day scheduled maintenance period.

Eric Milanes Quinzan, general director of the plant, located in the Holguin municipality of Mayari, assured on Monday that they have all the resources and qualified personnel to undertake the repairs.

He explained that the actions seek to resolve a series of accumulated technical issues, including locating and repairing a hydrogen leak in the generator, inspecting two turbine bearings, cleaning the steam condenser, and repairing a high-pressure heater.

Edier Guzman Pacheco, head of thermal generation at Union Electrica, detailed the complexities of the operations aimed at correcting a hydrogen leak in a generator coil. The repair requires seven days just to cool the generator before beginning the other operations.

The member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and deputy prime minister requested details about the procedures for the operations, emphasizing the participation of specialists who will carry out the most rigorous work around the clock, although only a team of experts will correct the crack.

He learned that to restore the plant’s efficiency and reliability parameters, they will clean and wash the boiler, replace two smoke ducts, and repair an oil leak in the plant’s transformer.

Likewise, they plan to perform maintenance on equipment and systems considered essential to ensuring electrical stability and estimate that, with the completion of the work, they will return the block’s load to over 230 megawatts, which will significantly strengthen its generating capacity, stated Milanes Quinzan.

Regarding the rehabilitation of block two, which was damaged by a fire at the start-up process following partial capital maintenance that planned to incorporate approximately 220 megawatts into the SEN (National Electricity System) in the summer of 2022, Milanes Quinzan explained the technical tasks undertaken for the installation of the boiler.

The Lidio Ramon Perez Thermoelectric Plant, considered one of the most efficient in Cuba, was officially opened by Army General Raul Castro Ruz on January 5, 2001, and is currently the power plant with the largest installed generating capacity in the country.