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Not even the intense cold of the Russian capital could prevent friends of Cuba and its Revolution from participating in a demonstration today in support of the Caribbean nation and against the US blockade.

Fidel Castro Square, where the monument to the Cuban leader stands in Moscow’s Sokol district, was the site where Russian and Cuban friends gathered, convened by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF).

Waving Cuban and CPRF flags, the demonstrators sang songs celebrating the struggle of the Cuban people and chanted slogans condemning Washington’s economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the Island of Freedom, as it is known in Russia.

Members of the solidarity movement with Cuba in Russia, as well as local residents, joined the initiative, demonstrating their firm support for the Cuban social project and once again condemning the encirclement of the Caribbean nation by U.S. imperialism.

Participants highlighted the historical coincidence of the event held this Sunday, April 19, with the 65th anniversary of the Cuban victory at Playa Girón, where the then-nascent Cuban Revolution inflicted the first defeat on U.S. imperialism in Latin America.

One of the organizers of the solidarity event, Tatiana Desiatova, First Secretary of the Regional Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (PCFR) in Sevastopol, told Prensa Latina that similar activities are taking place today in many parts of the world.

Desiatova stated that the members of the PCFR and the vast majority of the Russian people stand with the Cuban people and will continue to organize events of support and solidarity with the Caribbean nation, which is facing a fierce and aggressive onslaught from U.S. imperialism with dignity and courage.

She also noted that, concurrently, in the city of Donetsk, capital of the new Russian region of the same name, a solidarity event with Cuba was taking place, and an exhibition on the traditional friendly relations between Russia and Cuba, commemorating the centenary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, was also inaugurated.