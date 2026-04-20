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Mexican organizations, groups and citizens reaffirmed their support for Cuba, rejected the blockade and threats maintained by the United States, and called for increased solidarity with the Caribbean nation.

The Antifascist Cultural Marathon, which began Sunday morning at the Monument to the Revolution in Havana and showcased various artistic expressions in support of the island throughout the day, reached its climax in the evening.

From the stage, amid shouts of “Cuba SI, bloqueo NO,” members of the Antifascist Cultural League, the event’s organizer, condemned the economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed by Washington for more than six decades and intensified in recent months as criminal.

In his address, the Cuban ambassador to Mexico, Eugenio Martínez, called on humanity not to be complicit in this crime and stressed that the advance of fascism and expansionist ideas cannot be allowed.

“You and we will not be witnesses to Cuba’s defeat. We will be protagonists of victory . Sixty-five years ago, our people defeated imperialism on the sands of Playa Girón. The decision is to resist and to win, and I assure you that we will win,” he asserted.

Before the crowd gathered in front of the podium, Martínez thanked this nation, the government, the Antifascist Cultural League, the Mexican Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, and the Association of Cuban Residents in Mexico, among other organizations, for their continued support.

He made special emphasis on the speech delivered on Saturday by President Claudia Sheinbaum during her participation in the IV Summit in Defense of Democracy in Barcelona, ??Spain, where she proposed a declaration against military intervention in Cuba.

Sunday’s initiative in support of the Caribbean nation also included projecting the colors of the Cuban flag onto the iconic Monument to the Revolution, as well as collecting material aid destined for the Cuban people.

The event culminated in a grand finale with a highly anticipated concert by the island’s Aragón Orchestra.

For more than 60 years, Washington has imposed an economic, commercial, and financial blockade on Cuba, which was tightened last January through an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

The resulting fuel shortages affect critical sectors such as electricity generation, hospital operations, food production and distribution, and water pumping in the Caribbean country.

In response to this situation, initiatives in support of Cuba have emerged in Mexico, from the government, the legislature, local administrations, social movements and organizations, unions, and political parties.