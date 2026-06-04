Díaz-Canel celebrates the 95th birthday of the leader of the Revolution, Raúl Castro

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Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, congratulated Army General Raúl Castro on his 95th birthday on Wednesday and praised his career of service to the nation.

In a moving message on the social network X, the Head of State emphasized that the title of Leader of the Revolution recognizes in Raúl the loving son, the loyal brother, the husband, father, grandfather, friend, and demanding, affectionate, and sincere leader, the intrepid fighter, the original leader, the guardian of the essence of the Revolution.

“A true Cuban through and through, with all the force that such redundancy suggests.”

The president also acknowledged “an endless record of service to the nation, to regional and world peace, to multilateralism, and to the dreams of social justice for millions of human beings; it is not his good fortune, it is ours.”

He noted that his long life is the triumph of the love he has given to his people, and that his people are now returning it to him.

“No hatred will ever be able to penetrate that armored shield of deep affection.”

Raúl Castro Ruz (Birán, Oriente Province, June 3, 1931) participated in decisive actions for the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, such as the attack on the Moncada Barracks (Santiago de Cuba, 1953) and the Granma landing (1956), which began the guerrilla war in the Sierra Maestra mountains.

He was promoted to the rank of Commander in 1958 and led the Second Eastern Front “Frank País,” which carried out more than 250 combat operations across the 12,000 square kilometers it controlled.

From 1959 to 2008, Raúl Castro Ruz served as Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces; from October 3, 1965, to April 19, 2011, he was Second Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC); and from that date until April 2021, he held the position of First Secretary of that organization.

He assumed the leadership of the country between 2006 and 2018, a period during which he implemented significant structural and conceptual changes to update the Cuban economic and social model.