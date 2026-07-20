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A visit by a delegation from the Cuban Embassy to the Mexican state of Puebla brought consular services closer to Cuban citizens residing there and strengthened ties with friends and businesspeople.

Through a message on its social media account, the Cuban Embassy in Mexico mentioned the participation of the Deputy Chief of Mission, Ambassador Johana Tablada; the Consul in Mexico City, Mabel Arteaga; the Tourism Counselor, Aleinor Zerquera; and other officials.

As part of the day’s events, a Mobile Consulate was held at the Salvador Allende Institute, “with the aim of bringing consular services closer to Cubans residing in Puebla and neighboring states, preventing them from having to travel to the capital.”

“A fraternal meeting also took place between the Cuban delegation and representatives of solidarity organizations, political groups, business leaders, and members of the Cuban community residing in Puebla,” the diplomatic mission added.

The event was inaugurated by the Director General of the Salvador Allende Institute, Fausto Hernández.

Also participating were Carlos Hernández, Secretary of Social Movements for the ruling Morena party in the state; Federal Deputy Clemente Castells, of the Labor Party (PT); and Luis Ángel León, of the Association of Cubans Residing in Puebla.

Members of the Mexican Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, the activist group Va por Cuba, representatives of the Morena youth, the PT, some twenty business leaders from Puebla, and friends of the Revolution also attended.

During the exchange, Tablada provided an update on the economic and social transformations approved in Cuba. She highlighted examples of the impact on the Cuban population of the intensification of the United States’ economic warfare measures and energy blockade, such as the effects on productive activity, public services, and the ability to generate income and livelihoods.

Johana Tablada thanked Mexico for its continued solidarity with the Caribbean nation and urged continued vigilance and mobilization in the face of the growing, irresponsible, and unjustifiable threats of military intervention against Cuba, threats that do not even have the support of the American people.

According to the Embassy’s statement, several participants reiterated their solidarity with the Cuban people, their support for the Revolution, and conveyed messages of encouragement and confidence in the resilience and ability of the island nation to overcome adversity.

As part of the work program, Councilor Zerquera held a meeting with businessmen from Puebla interested in the tourist destination of Cuba, in which they exchanged ideas about the potential for cooperation and opportunities to strengthen economic and tourism ties.