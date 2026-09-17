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Ambassador Rodolfo Benítez Verson, Permanent Representative of Cuba to the UN in Geneva, addressed the High-Level Panel Thursday on the 60th anniversary of the International Covenants on Human Rights, where he reaffirmed the country’s commitment to upholding these instruments.

According to a statement from the Cuban Mission in Geneva on its Facebook page, the diplomat emphasized that Cuba maintains strict adherence to the Charter of the United Nations, International Law, and International Human Rights Law.

Benítez Verson noted that the Caribbean nation is a signatory to the International Covenants on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and on Civil and Political Rights, and although it has not ratified them, it complies with their letter and spirit.

He noted that Cuba is a State Party to 44 international human rights instruments, which develop and guarantee the rights enshrined in the treaties.

The ambassador emphasized that, despite the damage caused by the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States, and exacerbated by the energy embargo, the country will continue to allocate resources to protect the civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights recognized in the Constitution and the national legal system.

On the occasion of the anniversary, he reiterated Cuba’s commitment to continue defending the cause of protecting all human rights for all people.