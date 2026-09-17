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Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has denounced on his social media profile the humanitarian consequences of the energy blockade and the threats imposed by the United States government against his country.

The island’s foreign minister stated that Washington is adding threats, pressure and blackmail against international shipping companies to limit and disrupt Cuba’s foreign trade, which he described as collective punishment.

Bruno Rodríguez pointed out that seven thousand containers remain detained in various ports around the world, with cargo previously contracted and paid for, according to international trade regulations.

He emphasized that most of these shipments contain food, medicine, and medical devices, the arrival of which is deliberately blocked to increase the population’s deprivation.

In his message, the foreign minister stated: “The sole objective of preventing their arrival in Cuba is to intensify the collective punishment that the United States government is imposing on the Cuban people.”

Previously, the head of Cuban diplomacy had stated on the same social media platform that the United States government is trying to justify its aggressive actions against Cuba with the flimsy pretext that the island is an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the national security and foreign policy of the nuclear, economic and technological military superpower, as stated in the text of both executive orders used against the island.

Cuba is not a threat; the blockade is, Rodríguez Parrilla reiterated, and he warned that all these actions violate the Charter of the United Nations and International Law, including International Humanitarian Law, International Human Rights Law, and international trade and navigation regulations.