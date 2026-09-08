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Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that the most alarming aspect of the US blockade is how these figures reflect “the criminal act to which an entire people is subjected.”

In a message on the social network X, the president warned that this year, with the energy embargo and the extraterritorialization of the blockade, the impact of Washington’s policy has increased in areas such as energy, health, and education.

“The most alarming aspect of the blockade against #Cuba is not just the figures, that its damages have increased by more than 8 billion dollars in a year and that they have accumulated to more than 178 billion dollars over decades,” he wrote.

Cuba will present a report to the United Nations General Assembly on October 27 and 28, supporting the draft resolution entitled “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba,” which was presented today to the national and international press by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

“As every year, and despite Yankee pressure, #Cuba is confident that the international community will overwhelmingly condemn this genocide,” Díaz-Canel added.

Bruno Rodríguez, for his part, described the economic and financial blockade maintained by the United States against Cuba as a “silent genocide.”