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The Pan-African Youth Forum of Zimbabwe on Monday expressed its profound solidarity, fraternity, and unwavering support for the people and government of Cuba in the face of pressure, restrictions, and unilateral measures imposed by the United States.

In a statement issued in Harare and delivered to Ambassador Susellys Pérez Mesa, the organization indicated that as young people committed to Pan-Africanism, international solidarity, and the principles of sovereignty and self-determination, they recognize the historical ties between Africa and Cuba.

It is a relationship forged through sacrifice, solidarity, and a shared commitment to the liberation and dignity of oppressed peoples, emphasized the document signed by Tanaka Chipere, its National President.

“We have not forgotten,” he added, “the immense contribution made by the Cuban people to the African liberation struggle, who, under the leadership of Commander Fidel Castro, supported African liberation movements against colonialism and apartheid.”

According to the statement, the Pan-African Youth Forum rejects the continued pressure, restrictions, and unilateral measures imposed against the Caribbean nation, which deserves the right to pursue its own development, determine its own destiny, and live without external interference.

“Africa has a long memory, and we remember those who stood with us when our liberation struggles demanded courage, sacrifice, and international solidarity,” he emphasized.

“We express our deepest respect to the Government and people of the island and reaffirm that the spirit of Afro-Cuban solidarity remains alive among the youth of Zimbabwe and throughout the continent,” the statement concluded.