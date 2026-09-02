Strict application of the law against crimes affecting the National Electric System

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The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Cuba has reaffirmed on its institutional website the strict application of the law against those who attacked the National Electric System (SEN) between 2025 and the first half of 2026, through acts classified as sabotage in the Penal Code.

In May 2025, the Supreme People’s Court ruled that acts of vandalism aimed at stealing, damaging, or altering components of the National Electric System (SEN) constitute the crime of sabotage, punishable by seven to thirty years of imprisonment, life imprisonment, or death, as stipulated in Articles 125 and 126.

During that period, more than 460 criminal investigations were initiated for sabotage, damage, burglary, theft and receiving stolen goods, according to official data from the legal entity.

Theft of dielectric oil from transformers was the most prevalent, with more than 300 reports filed across all provinces, primarily in Matanzas, Ciego de Ávila, Mayabeque, Santiago de Cuba and Artemisa.

The resulting impacts included prolonged power outages for thousands of families, the shutdown of production centers, damage to agricultural entities and the loss of irreparable transformers.

In some cases, the perpetrators died while attempting to steal electricity from energized power lines, according to investigations by the Ministry of the Interior.

The Attorney General’s Office imposed pretrial detention on 87 percent of the defendants and requested severe penalties, classifying the acts as sabotage, given the seriousness of the crimes and the damage caused.

In 2026, the courts sentenced all those accused of crimes related to the National Electric System (SEN), with prison terms ranging mostly from nine to twenty years.

The Attorney General’s Office emphasized that there will be no impunity for those who harm the well-being of the people in the current energy crisis.