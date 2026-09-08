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Between March 2025 and February 2026, the United States’ economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba has caused a record loss of $8,083,300,000, which translates into hardships of all kinds for the population, stated Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba expressed that the blockade does not harm a government, but rather the lives of a people in all aspects, and is an act of collective punishment that manifests itself in prolonged blackouts, food shortages, and other resources essential for human existence.

He pointed out that the US president’s executive order on January 29th decreed an energy blockade, a measure that prevents the entry of fuel and other supplies into the country due to threats of sanctions against shipping companies and foreign businesses issued by the White House.

Bruno Rodriguez specified that the arrival of a 100,000-ton crude oil tanker to the Caribbean nation would drastically reduce blackouts for approximately two weeks. He also stated that if fuel could be imported, the blackouts could be minimized.

The Cuban foreign minister commented that the country is immersed in the transformation of its energy matrix using solar power, a process also hampered by pressure from Washington.

He explained that the energy situation is affecting the water supply because the pumping system is interrupted by the lack of electricity, which is essential for pumping this vital resource, as well as by the lack of parts that often cannot be imported.

The Cuban foreign ministerdenounced the hostile policies pursued by the United States government, which threaten the lives of newborns who depend on functioning medical equipment to survive.

He emphasized that, as a consequence of the U.S. embargo against the island, the infant mortality rate per 1,000 live births rose from 4 percent in 2018 to 9.9 percent in 2025.

He told the press that dramatic situations have occurred within the Cuban healthcare system, where specialists have had to complete surgeries using rechargeable lamps or cell phone flashlights, and other surgical procedures have been delayed due to a lack of resources.

The cruelty of this collective punishment, he added, is evident in the thousands of Cubans who struggle daily to get to work and school without public transportation because the vehicle fleet is practically paralyzed due to the lack of fuel. The executive order of May 1st, he added, is yet another measure by the White House to further harm the Cuban people and restrict Cuba’s access to the resources it needs to develop its economy.

The top Cuban diplomat added that without the blockade, the country’s gross domestic product at current prices would have been 10.8 percent higher in 2025 than the estimated value for that year.

He emphasized that in the face of this cruel challenge, the country will not be defeated and will continue to work diligently to meet the needs of the population through the rapid implementation of the economic and social reforms approved by the National Assembly of People’s Power.

Bruno Rodriguez further clarified that there will not be a humanitarian crisis in Cuba because the people are deeply committed to solidarity and are the driving force behind the changes being introduced in the country to address its problems and strengthen the nation’s economic model, which is oriented toward social justice and equal opportunities. He stated that there is awareness within the United States of the abuses committed by its administration and that an end to the hostile policy being pursued against Cuba is demanded.

Next October, the United Nations General Assembly will vote on the issue of “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba,” and the Foreign Minister indicated that the Cuban people trust in international support, despite Washington’s maneuvers and pressure, in the face of this injustice that over the years has caused losses equivalent to $178.7 billion.

Other representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reporters from major national media outlets and accredited foreign correspondents were also present at the conference.