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More than 1.4 million students at all educational levels returned to classrooms on Tuesday in Cuba, in a context marked by the intensification of the economic blockade imposed by the United States.

The new school year mobilizes more than 135,000 teachers in general education, while the sports system incorporates 13,350 students into the School Sports Initiation Programs.

According to the Minister of Education, Naima Trujillo, this start of the school year represents an extraordinary effort by the nation given the current circumstances.

Trujillo reaffirmed the decision to maintain in-person classes and adjusted the formats to the realities of each province and school.

During her appearance on the prime-time TV program Mesa Redonda, the education minister acknowledged that the sector is clearly aware of the impact of the energy crisis and the lack of supplies on the educational community.

She emphasized that in-person attendance is essential, as the interaction between students and teachers is a fundamental pillar for the comprehensive development of children and adolescents.

One of the new features of the school year is the implementation of the “educational zone,” a model designed to optimize human and material resources in each area.

This strategy goes beyond simple administrative reorganization and seeks to more efficiently coordinate resources across different educational levels, allowing primary, secondary, and university schools to operate in the same space through staggered schedules.

In this new academic year, teacher staffing is among the most pressing challenges.

The minister acknowledged the existing gaps in this area but highlighted the incorporation of university students and retired professionals to reinforce classrooms.

The shortage of school uniforms is another challenge, stemming from power outages at textile factories and difficulties in importing raw materials.

In this regard, the minister requested flexibility and guaranteed that assistance would be prioritized for the most vulnerable students.

“Who knows if this historic 2026-2027 school year will end up being an example for the world?” the minister reflected on the television program, calling for transparency, creativity, and collective effort to overcome these limitations.