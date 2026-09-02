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Cuba celebrated the start of the 2026-2027 school year across the island on Tuesday, a return to learning and a reunion to weave the dreams of the nation’s future.

The opening ceremony took place in the Prado People’s Council in Havana, the place where the National Apostle was educated. The event was presided over by the island’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the prime minister, Manuel Marrero.

“It’s September again, and as is customary, the Cuban school opens its doors. Today, not only does the bell ring, signaling arrival, or the teacher’s voice ring, but the heartbeat of commitment to the future, of strength, resilience, and hope,” said Minister of Education Naima Ariatne Trujillo.

“A new school year begins amidst adversity, but we know that this nation does not give up and that education in Cuba is non-negotiable. Those of us who have been educators know that there is no nobler task than this,” she added.

The minister also addressed the organizational aspects of the new school year, the need for flexibility, and noted that the greatest challenge for teachers will be “to overcome each and every day.”

The school year that begins today is full of challenges, but this does not mean that the right to education, which belongs to every Cuban, is being relinquished.

The island’s pedagogical legacy is evident in milestones such as the literacy campaign and the successive teacher training programs; therefore, every Cuban educator puts their heart into this day with the conviction of never abandoning the classroom.