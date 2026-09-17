Share

Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam, Rogelio Polanco, stated in Hanoi on Thursday that the island faces multidimensional US aggression that collectively punishes the entire population.

“We firmly denounce the energy blockade that attempts to provoke a humanitarian crisis to destabilize our country,” Polanco said during a press conference in the Cohiba Room of the Ambassador’s Residence in Hanoi.

Cuba is not a threat; the threat is the blockade. Cuba, as a country of peace, will continue to make every effort to guarantee its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, he added, in the presence of other members of the state mission and journalists from national and international media, including Prensa Latina.

Referring to the overwhelming solidarity of governments and peoples against this policy of suffocation, applied without precedent by the current US administration, the diplomat acknowledged the support of the Communist Party, the State, the Government, and the Vietnamese people.

He also highlighted that the successful Renewal (Do Moi) process in Vietnam serves as a valid example of overcoming the difficulties caused by US hostility, in order to move towards development through ongoing economic and social transformations.

In a complex scenario of energy blockade and an unprecedented intensification of the embargo, we have not waited for these sanctions to be relaxed or lifted, the ambassador continued, noting that the transformations are aimed at increasing national wealth, prosperity, and the well-being of the Cuban people.

He explained that the damage is pervasive across all sectors and has direct consequences for the quality of life and human rights of the people.

“The United States government has intensified its attempts to suffocate and completely isolate Cuba, (…) incorporating as a tool of maximum pressure the imposition of an energy embargo and a comprehensive scheme of secondary sanctions on third countries that maintain investments or trade ties with Cuba.”

However, he stated that the Caribbean nation is not isolated, has the unwavering support of the international community, and is not stuck in the past.

Cuba is carrying out intensive work to overcome the current situation and guarantee the continuity of our Revolution, he added.

Polanco acknowledged Vietnam’s unwavering support for the Cuban cause, as well as its being one of the 145 countries and 38 international organizations that contributed to the resolution against the United States blockade, which will be presented for the thirty-fourth time at the United Nations General Assembly on October 27 and 28.

Vietnam has been very consistent, with a firm and unwavering position, demanding the end of the economic blockade against Cuba, he noted, after recalling the exhortations of the top Vietnamese leaders to end that policy and the calls to the international community to support its lifting in solidarity with the Cubans.