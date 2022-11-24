Hanoi, Vietnam.- Cuba thanked the warm embrace received from the participants in the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC), in the presence of representatives from 53 countries in the ongoing session in this capital. In many of the speeches delivered here, expressions of support for our Revolution were expressed, as been said by […]

In many of the speeches delivered here, expressions of support for our Revolution were expressed, as been said by the director of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) Leima Martinez, who also denounced the attempts to weaken the symbol of strength that Cuba represents to the world.

In her words, Martinez ratified that the Cuban Revolution maintains its firm position of sovereignty and independence, as well as its determination not to give up as well as its determination to defend the just causes it supports.

“We respect the decision of the peoples to preserve their national identity and sovereignty and we oppose the adoption of unilateral sanctions, a practice that in recent times has become widespread”, she pointed out.