Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is attending the debates of the Economic Affairs Commission of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) at the Convention Center in Havana.

Accompanying the Cuban president is Esteban Lazo Hernández, member of the Political Bureau and president of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

In the introduction, Felix Suárez, president of the commission, asked its members to conduct a critical and objective analysis of the topics under discussion in line with the complex economic and social situation facing Cuba.

Specifically, in the Economic Affairs Committee, Joaquín Alonso Vázquez, Minister of Economy and Planning, will offer an update on the performance of the Cuban economy in the first half of the year.

The Comptroller General’s Office, through Mirian Marbán González, its Chief Comptroller, will also provide information on the oversight actions of the State Budget.

Specifically, the Liquidation of the 2024 budget and the progress of the 2025 budget execution, based on the presentation by Vladimir Regueiro Ale, Minister of Finance and Prices, will be another aspect of the debate today in the aforementioned ANPP commission.

During these two days, the deputies will analyze 86 topics that impact the lives of the population and the country’s development, many of them linked to the government’s program to eliminate distortions and relaunch the economy.

This Monday and Tuesday, the deputies will meet in their respective permanent working committees, as a prelude to the Fifth Ordinary Session of the highest state body, in its 10th Legislature, which begins on Wednesday the 16th.