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The Uruguayan labor movement has intensified its solidarity actions with Cuba, receiving its ambassador in Montevideo, Lissett Pérez, at the PIT-CNT headquarters.

The Cuban representative spoke at the beginning of the Expanded National Representative Assembly and welcomed the support of the Uruguayan labor movement and people for the Caribbean island, which is under siege by an intensified U.S. blockade.

Before the union representatives, she denounced that her country is experiencing unprecedented levels of economic strangulation and reaffirmed the resilience of its people.

Meanwhile, the PIT-CNT website published statements from the head of the International Relations Secretariat, José Olivera, regarding the range of initiatives in support of Cuba being promoted by the labor federation.

He mentioned the sale of bonds to send funds and collect medicines for the Cuban people, as well as the strengthening of ties with social organizations for these purposes.

“We are conducting an intensive tour throughout the country. The entire structure of the plenary sessions has responded not only to the bond campaign, but also to the collection of medicines and to creating spaces for exchange and dialogue with society,” he stated.

He said that the situation in Cuba warrants a series of solidarity actions that are being expressed in different ways and through different spheres, and in coordination with other social and political actors.

Olivera announced the participation of a Uruguayan delegation in the May Day activities in Cuba, which will depart soon with solidarity aid in its luggage.

He also mentioned the presence of the Cuban Workers’ Federation at the event that will take place that day in Havana.