Cuba’s foreign minister condemns U.S. pressure to limit trade with the island

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Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has emphasized the extraterritorial nature of the US blockade against Cuba, and affirmed that Washington is exerting pressure to limit trade with the largest island of the Antilles.

On the social network X, the foreign minister asserted that the energy embargo imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump internationalizes the blockade and shows that it is not a bilateral issue; “it intimidates, pressures, and extorts those who trade sovereignly with Cuba.”

He stressed that Havana has the full right to trade fuel with any country, without obstacles, conditions, or questions contrary to the freedom of international trade.

The island’s top diplomat added that every country has the right to export fuel to Cuba and to develop trade relations, without the interference of a foreign power.

Bruno Rodríguez criticized recent statements by the U.S. government, calling them contradictory and suggesting they are intended to create confusion in order to continue blocking fuel shipments to Cuba.

The U.S. embargo, established in 1962, is a set of sanctions and restrictions that seeks, through pressure and penalties, to isolate Cuba and punish those who establish any economic, commercial, or financial ties with the country.

The executive order announced on January 29 intensifies this blockade by publicly declaring the intention to deprive Cuba of any fuel supply.

The objective of this blockade policy was established by Washington from the beginning of the Cuban Revolution: to deprive the island nation of necessary income, deteriorate the living conditions of its population, and deprive it of essential resources and supplies, in order to provoke a social crisis that will lead to the overthrow of the government.