Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez congratulated Muslims on the island and around the world on Twitter for the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

The thirty-day fast is one of the five pillars of Islam along with the profession of faith, daily prayers, almsgiving and pilgrimage. They also perform the obligatory prayer five times a day and the complementary ones when they can, in addition to reciting verses from the Koran.

In 2007, the Islamic League was officially founded in Cuba, although since the 1990s the first Cuban Muslim communities carried out their cult activities in an organized manner, including fasting in Ramadan.