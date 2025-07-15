Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Permanent Committees of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) continue their debate and analysis of key issues for Cuban society this Tuesday, prior to the start of the fifth session of the 10th Legislature.

During this session, the deputies will evaluate the fulfillment of the objectives of the Government plan to correct distortions and boost the economy in various areas. The Economic Affairs Committee will inform legislators about the mechanism for managing, controlling, and allocating foreign currency and about the foreign exchange market.

Meanwhile, the Education, Culture, Science, Technology, and Environment Committee will review the progress of the Third Education Improvement Program and the Values Formation Program.

Likewise, the deputies will learn about the work schedule for the implementation of Cuba’s digital transformation policy, the digital agenda, and the strategy for the use of artificial intelligence.

This Tuesday’s program also includes the presentation and analysis of the opinions on the draft laws of the General Regime of Contraventions and Administrative Sanctions, the Civil Registry, the Cuban Sports System, and the Code of Children, Adolescents, and Youth.

More than 80 current national issues will be debated today by the deputies of the National Assembly of People’s Power, as a prelude to the fifth ordinary session of its 10th Legislature, which begins on Wednesday.

On Monday, President Miguel Díaz-Canel emphasized in committees that to address the country’s economic challenges, “we need to transform our approach.” In this regard, he insisted on “increasing national production and ensuring our products are competitive; otherwise, we will not be able to enter other markets.”

Díaz-Canel affirmed that it is necessary to foster a culture of establishing profit-sharing businesses, in which a return on investment is guaranteed equitably for both parties.