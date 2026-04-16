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Under the slogan “The Homeland Defends Itself,” union members and representatives of organizations and institutions in Santiago de Cuba have met in plenary session to plan actions leading up to the celebration of International Workers’ Day.

The plenary session, which became a platform for reaffirming revolutionary principles and denouncing the blockade and the interventionist policies of the United States government, was led by the First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party, Beatriz Johnson Urrutia, and the General Secretary of the Cuban Workers’ Federation here, Orlando Beltrán.

Beltrán explained that from April 11th to the 28th, provincial union plenary sessions will be held, culminating on the 29th at Plaza de Marte at 9:00 a.m. local time. All labor groups will participate, and the province will be declared ready for May Day.

He also highlighted the upcoming gala, a student march, sports and recreational festivals in various parts of the province, an event recognizing outstanding workers, and an agricultural fair.

Governor Manuel Falcón led the presentations by key organizations and companies before, during, and after the parade, addressing the agricultural fair itself, festive activities, energy and transportation guarantees, water availability, and post-event cleanup.

Falcón called for the search for local and creative solutions to fulfill production commitments and ensure the quality of planned activities, from community initiatives to the massive popular participation in the May Day parade.

Beatriz Johnson, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and its First Secretary in Santiago de Cuba, stated that a sense of threat pervades Cuba today because the United States government has not relented in its efforts to annex Cuba. She referred to the events of January 3rd in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the current conflict with Iran.

The leader noted that Cuba is experiencing an intensification of the media campaign, promoted and financed from abroad, to discredit the Revolution and its leaders. She asserted that May Day will be a day of reaffirmation and commitment to the principle that “The Homeland Defends Itself.”