Former U.S. intelligence officials warn of failed aggression against Cuba

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Former US intelligence officials, grouped in the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) collective, sent a memorandum to President Donald Trump, warning that aggression against Cuba would lead to catastrophic failure, reported the Cuban Television Midday News.

The document indicated that Washington’s current strategy could result in a humanitarian disaster for which the United States would be responsible, and stressed that any military option would drag the country into a war lost from the outset.

According to the text, there is no evidence of Cuban operational support for terrorist organizations, nor any proof linking Cuba to the so-called sonic attacks, nor to alleged Russian or Chinese spy bases targeting the United States.

The signatories recalled that even sectors that desire internal changes would unite in defense of the nation against foreign aggression, due to the Cuban people’s profound sense of sovereignty and national pride.

The memorandum also questioned the accusation against Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, for the events of 1996, considering it unfounded, and criticized the official narratives that present Cuba as an extraordinary threat to U.S. security.

“The collapse driven by the United States and the imposition of a government of our choosing will fail miserably,” the former officers stated in one of the document’s most forceful pronouncements.

The text warned that an operation against Cuba would increase migratory pressure and create an unpredictable scenario, while coercion and the blockade have proven ineffective for more than six decades.

Among the signatories are Fulton Armstrong, former national intelligence officer for Latin America; Philip Giraldi, former CIA operations officer; John Kiriakou, former Senate investigator; Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst; and Ann Wright, former Foreign Service officer, among others.

The memorandum concluded that negotiations with Cuba could only succeed without blockades or threats, and that the path of aggression is doomed to failure.