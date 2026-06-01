“The blockade against Cuba is an act of state terrorism against an entire people”

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Havana, Cuba.- While the U.S. government persists in its genocidal policy of blockading Cuba and isolating it from the world, with secondary coercive measures that harm other countries, voices from various parts of the world rose up this weekend in support of the Cuban people.

Thus, the 3rd International Anti-Fascist Forum, organized by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, demanded, through an official declaration, that “the numerous sanctions against the Island of Freedom and the arbitrary accusations by Washington against the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro Ruz, must end immediately.” The blockade against Cuba is an act of state terrorism against an entire people. The pathological desire to punish entire countries for their chosen path of development is an example of irresponsible and criminal policy.

Meanwhile, thousands of Argentinians expressed their support for Cuba through a march in downtown Buenos Aires. “Stop the blockade against Cuba” and “Oil for Cuba” were the central slogans of the solidarity action, part of the “We Stand with Cuba” campaign.

At the same time, hundreds of people gathered at the entrance to Bilbao City Hall in the Basque Country and reiterated their solidarity with Cuba at the closing of a fundraising campaign, Prensa Latina reported.

Thus, under the slogan “Cuba: Stop the Genocide,” a large demonstration took place, serving as the culmination of the “Against the Blockade, Energy for Cuba!” campaign, which raised €244,000 from 1,255 donations. Prensa Latina reported that, with these funds, the purchase of supplies for two solar energy installations for the William Soler University Pediatric Hospital in Havana has already begun, in collaboration with Medicuba-Europa, a Swiss-based NGO.

Meanwhile, the “Yes for Cuba” solidarity event was held in Zimbabwe, with the participation of some 200 graduates from the Caribbean nation, members of the Friendship Association (Zicufa), health and education workers, representatives of government, university, youth, and academic institutions, and Cuban residents.

In addition to demanding an end to the blockade against the Caribbean nation and telling the empire that Cuba is not alone, the attendees joined the global campaign “My Signature for the Homeland.”

Likewise, Cubans residing in Sweden and Iceland condemned this ruthless policy against their homeland and reaffirmed the importance of continuing to work for the island, through a virtual and in-person meeting.

Also from Paris, in an activity sponsored by the CubaCoop movement, support for the Caribbean land was reiterated amid the aggressions against its people.