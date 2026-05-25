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Cuba commemorates the 63rd anniversary of the beginning of its international medical cooperation, a chapter of solidarity that began with the deployment of the first brigade to Algeria.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero highlighted on the social network X that “since then, more than 605,000 Cuban healthcare workers have collaborated in 165 countries.”

The head of government emphasized that the island, despite pressure from the United States and manipulation campaigns against Cuban medical collaboration, “will continue to bring health and solidarity to every corner of the world that needs it.”

For his part, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez stated on X that this cooperation is “a demonstration of our commitment to solidarity with social justice and the health of the world’s peoples.”

“Today, as the US government insists on manipulating the solidarity and humanitarian work of our aid workers and threatens recipient countries, we reiterate our commitment to maintaining our medical cooperation and supporting those who champion health as a right for all people.”

Cuban medical collaboration, which has faced criticism and pressure from successive US administrations for decades, has been recognized by international organizations for its impact on reducing infant mortality, eradicating diseases, and training healthcare professionals in countries across several continents.

In these more than 60 years of work, Cuban doctors have performed over 17,342,150 surgical procedures and assisted in 5,606,400 births.

They explain that without the timely intervention of Cuban professionals in various parts of the world, more than 12,127,000 people could have lost their lives.

On the front lines against disasters and epidemics, since its creation in 2005, has also been the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors, who have carried out some of the greatest humanitarian feats in defense of life.

Statistics show that 90 brigades have served in 55 countries, with more than 13,400 personnel responding to large-scale health crises.

Over the years, these doctors have assisted more than 8,045,800 people, performed 43,900 surgical procedures, and saved more than 166,900 lives.