Share

With extensive experience in Latin America, having previously represented his country in Argentina and Mexico and, since February 2023, in Cuba, Ambassador Viktor Koronelli spoke with this journalist about the importance of the Havana Book Fair and other interesting topics.

For Koronelli, the Book Fair, where Russia has the status of guest of honor, is an excellent opportunity to present the Cuban public with the best examples not only of literature, but of Russian art in general. In addition to more than 1,500 titles by classic and contemporary authors that we have brought especially for the Fair, roundtables and workshops on Russian literature will be organized.

As part of the cultural program, a gala concert will be held featuring artists from the renowned ensemble “Rossiya,” founded by the legendary Soviet-era singer Lyudmila Zykina. At the iconic Yara Cinema, the Cuban public will be able to see recent Russian films, including the two installments of the children’s film “Cheburashka” and the 1957 classic “Don Quixote.”

As a culmination, the distinguished Russian violinist Pyotr Lungstrem will perform for the Cuban audience on August 16, symbolically closing Russia’s participation in the Fair.

Without a doubt, the Fair, dedicated this year to our country’s great friend, the Historical Leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and solidarity between our sister nations, the diplomat added.

Speaking about relations between Russia and Cuba, he noted that they remain very strong. Political dialogue continues, our economic cooperation is expanding, and at the same time, I must mention that, due to logistical and transportation issues, the frequency of delegation exchanges has decreased. Unfortunately, this has affected Russian tourism: due to a lack of aviation fuel, Russian airlines are unable to refuel here.

Regarding the new opportunities offered by Cuba to potential foreign investors, he noted that they are being studied by Russian businesspeople and that joint projects on the bilateral agenda, including those in the oil and energy sectors, are ongoing.

Finally, assessing the situation of the conflict between his country and Ukraine, Koronelli emphasized that the Russian political leadership has repeatedly expressed its willingness to seek a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, but unfortunately, the regime of Volodymyr Zelensky, supported by the Western powers of NATO, wants to prolong the conflict.

He then emphasized that while Russian troops continue to advance on all fronts, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, acting on orders from the high command in Kyiv, are increasing attacks against the civilian population and infrastructure unrelated to military structures. Under these circumstances, the Special Military Operation will continue until its objectives are achieved, the ambassador concluded

(*) Hedelberto López Blanch is a renowned Cuban journalist. He writes for the newspaper Juventud Rebelde and the weekly Opciones. He is the author of “Cuban Emigration to the United States,” “Secret Stories of Cuban Doctors in Africa,” and “Miami, Dirty Money,” among others.