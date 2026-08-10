Share

Cuba is the world champion of solidarity, declared Óscar Andrade, Secretary General of the Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU). The Uruguayan political leader spoke at the 24th International Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties (EIPCO), which concluded on Saturday in Havana with the participation of organizations from various continents.

Andrade emphasized the need to coordinate national and international efforts in the face of what he described as the fierce offensive of imperialism embodied in the administration of President Donald Trump.

The Uruguayan communist leader condemned the reinforced blockade imposed by Washington against Cuba and its declared intentions to seize, even by force, the continent’s natural resources.

He invoked the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, whom he considered a paradigm of coherence between thought, discourse, and action. “We need Fidel,” he emphasized.

In his address, the Uruguayan political leader called for the global coordination of revolutionary and progressive forces. He deemed it impossible “to confront an offensive of this magnitude” with separate allies.

He defined it as a series of crises, including the degradation of 40 percent of the planet’s surface, environmental collapse, and the danger of humanity heading toward catastrophe under imperial supremacy and “brutal” levels of inequality.

In light of this, Óscar Andrade opined that the results of the necessary resistance and counteroffensive are scattered and insufficient.

In this regard, he stressed that solidarity with Cuba is a duty, and highlighted the internationalist practices of the Caribbean island, which included the fight against apartheid in Africa and the more than 120,000 Uruguayans who received ophthalmological surgery at the José Martí Eye Hospital in Montevideo.