Havana, Cuba.- After two years of being held virtually, the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba returned to its face-to-face format to promote the unity of the world left in the face of the current challenges.

The meeting was developed with a marathon program during three days in which more than 1,000 delegates from 60 countries learned about the reality of the Cuban people.

In the final declaration, the participants ratified the commitment to the struggle against the US blockade and the need to join wills and knowledge to confront the symbolic and cognitive war that has virtual spaces as its main scenario.

A dozen of institutions and neighborhoods in the provinces of Havana and Artemisa welcomed the guests to the event, who learned firsthand the impact of the coercive measures by the US administration and the epic of a people to overcome its consequences.

These are the activists who in recent years have called for marches and days against the blockade, organized donations and disseminated the truths about Cuba; facts that the highest authorities of the Caribbean nation insistently thanked.

Here we are, the poor of the world, but empowered, as the imperialists do not want us. Those determined to conquer all justice will continue fighting because a better world is possible, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at the closing ceremony of the meeting.

The meeting, sponsored by the Cuban Workers Federation and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, also marks an agenda to face the challenges of the working class and the world left.

Faced with this reality, the International Meeting of Solidarity surpassed its original objective of giving voice to the gratitude for Cuba’s support, especially the fight against Covid-19; and became the starting point to promote greater unity and protagonism by the left-wing movements in the defense of the rights of the poor.