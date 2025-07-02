Share

Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, has described the new Presidential Memorandum approved by the United States government against the island as an aggressive and unjust act.

On the social media platform X, the head of the Legislature denounced that the measure intensifies the illegal and criminal economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean country for more than six decades.

“Their vile intention will fail against the unity and firm determination of the Cuban people,” Lazo asserted.

On the same digital platform, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero emphasized that the memorandum intensifies the economic warfare measures adopted by the Donald Trump administration and further intensifies the blockade.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel made a similar statement the day before, stating that the new U.S. policy plan “responds to narrow interests that are not representative of the majority in that country, and further reinforces the economic blockade.”

The head of state affirmed that the goal of the presidential memorandum is to cause maximum harm and suffering to the Cuban people. “The impact will be felt, but we will not be defeated,” he asserted.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Monday that intensifies his administration’s hardline policy toward Cuba and reverses measures implemented by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The directive, disclosed in a statement released by the White House, will implement a legal ban on US tourism to Cuba. The presidential memorandum emphasizes that it “restores and strengthens the solid policy toward Cuba implemented during his first term” and that it will ensure compliance “through periodic audits and mandatory record-keeping of all travel-related transactions for at least five years.”

It also specifies that it opposes requests at the United Nations and other international forums demanding the lifting of the blockade.

With this memorandum, the Republican president renewed the prohibition on any direct or indirect financial transactions with Cuban entities such as Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA) and its subsidiaries.