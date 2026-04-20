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Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, together with the people of Playa Girón, celebrated the historic victory achieved against imperialism 65 years ago.

Floral offerings were placed at the monument in the Playa Girón Memorial Museum, bearing the names of the martyrs of the epic battle, on behalf of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and the people of Cuba.

Also participating in the ceremony were Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party; Salvador Valdés Mesa, Cuban Vice President; Mario Sabines Lorenzo, First Secretary of the PCC in the province of Matanzas; Marieta Poey Zamora, Governor of the province; and other political and governmental authorities, as well as representatives of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior.

As is traditional in the tributes held on this date in the Zapata Swamp, representing the people was Nemesia Rodríguez, a woman of strong heritage who survived the mercenary invasion financed by the United States as a child, along with combatants and militiamen from the provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas who participated in the epic struggle.