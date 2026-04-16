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The governments of Russia and China expressed this Wednesday in Beijing, the capital of the Asian country, that they will continue their respective support for Cuba.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a working visit to the Asian nation, also demanded that the United States abandon its policy of colonial warfare.

The Foreign Minister recalled that Moscow sent the first tanker with 100,000 tons of oil to the Caribbean nation and said that it will continue to provide this aid.

He mentioned that, in parallel, China will continue to participate in this support.

Lavrov argued that the U.S. should abandon its policy of colonial oppression against free peoples, and recalled that it was not Cuba that rejected dialogue for decades, but rather Washington that did everything possible to isolate the largest island of the Antilles.