Cuba thanks Europe for its solidarity in the face of the tightening U.S. blockade

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Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla expressed his gratitude this Sunday, April 12, to the solidarity shown by friends, members of political and social organizations, and compatriots residing in Europe for the massive mobilizations held in support of the island.

The head of Cuban diplomacy emphasized that these demonstrations of solidarity prove that the Caribbean nation is not alone in its struggle against what he described as a genocidal blockade and energy embargo imposed by the United States government to suffocate the Cuban people.

“We thank our friends, members of political and social organizations, and compatriots residing in various European cities for their expressions of support.”

The protests, held on Saturday, April 11, took place in major cities such as Brussels, Paris, and Rome. In the Belgian capital, a united coalition of social movements and political leaders gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy to demand an end to unilateral coercive measures.

Meanwhile, in France, the Eiffel Tower was the meeting point where various unions, such as the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), and solidarity associations reaffirmed their support for Cuba as an international symbol of justice and humanism.

The largest mobilization took place in Italy, where more than ten thousand people marched through the streets of Rome under the slogan “Cuba is not a threat.” The march, which began at the Colosseum and ended at the iconic Porta San Paolo, was organized by the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship (Anaic).

The demonstration was supported by parties such as the Five Star Movement, Communist Refoundation, and Italian Left, as well as labor unions like the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL) and the Base Union of Trade Unions (USB).

During the main event in Rome, speakers denounced the recent executive order issued by the Trump administration aimed at preventing fuel from entering the archipelago. This measure, implemented by President Donald Trump on January 29 of this year, has led to fuel shortages in Cuba, exacerbating the impact of a blockade that has lasted for more than six decades.

With the executive order, the White House occupant declared a national emergency, considering Cuba an unusual and extraordinary threat to U.S. national security — an argument rejected by the Cuban government and people, as well as by thousands of individuals, leaders, and organizations worldwide.

Marco Papacci, president of ANAIC, emphasized that the mobilization took place within the framework of the centennial of Fidel Castro’s birth, dedicating the day to his memory as a symbol of dignity. The event reaffirmed European rejection of Washington’s policies and consolidated a common front in defense of Cuban sovereignty and respect for international law.