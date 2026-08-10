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Cuba closed the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo in third place in the overall medal count and celebrated securing 70 spots for the Lima 2027 Pan American Games.

At the Centennial Games, the Cuban delegation qualified for next year’s continental competition in five of the 19 sports that competed for spots: handball, field hockey, athletics, archery, and rhythmic gymnastics.

In assessing their performance at Santo Domingo 2026, the Cuban delegation indicated that the recently concluded competition confirmed the rising competitive level in the region and the consolidation of Mexico and Colombia as its leading powers.

They also acknowledged the progress of Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, and the impact of the Cuban coaches (106 of whom contributed to the team’s achievement of 52 gold, 58 silver, and 83 bronze medals across 19 countries).

Regarding Cuba’s performance at the multi-sport event, he explained that the 51 gold medals that top the medal count, along with 48 silver and 56 bronze medals, fell short of the 62 medals projected based on analyses conducted with the technical teams after the final adjustments to the competition schedule.

At the same time, he emphasized that 34 of the gold medals were won by athletes and teams who were expected to win, and 23 of the remaining 28 reached the podium.

A total of 15 sports yielded titles, with Cuba dominating in wrestling (10), judo (six), field hockey (two), handball (two), and beach volleyball (men’s gold and women’s silver).

In the statement released, the Cuban delegation emphasized that regardless of the number of medals, records, and other achievements, and despite the disappointment associated with unmet goals, “the third-place finish among countries deserves recognition, fulfilling our predictions, although this does not imply ignoring the need to reconsider what we could and can do better, even under the current conditions.”

They also maintained that the team, comprised mostly of young people who trained amidst blackouts and shortages due to the US embargo, faced the challenge with joy and determination.

Overcoming disadvantages ranging from technological limitations to competitive experience, and facing refereeing injustices that hampered their performance, they upheld the values ??of a humanist sport, respecting fair play and their opponents, aware that their fans applaud sportsmanship, dignity, and decorum, even when these qualities don’t always lead to the podium, the statement noted.

In the message, the Cuban delegation emphasized that beyond the joys and disappointments generated by their results, athletes and coaches gave their all as a tribute to the centenary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and the 60th anniversary of the epic battle of Cerro Pelado.