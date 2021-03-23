Cuba has approved reducing the costs and prices of agricultural products in support of a sector committed to the food security of the population, impacted today by the intensification of the U.S. economic blockade.

The most recent measures adopted for agricultural cooperatives and individual producers respond to the demands and concerns raised by actors of the sectors heard by the country’s highest authorities.

The Minister of Finance and Prices, Meisi Bolaños, said that the agribusiness sector, seriously affected by the limitations of resources, fuels, fertilizers, machinery, and inputs due to the U.S. embargo that prevents them from being acquired abroad, will benefit from the reduction of costs and prices.

Implementing the monetary reform in Cuba has resulted in changes and adjustments that respond to producers’ concerns and encourage more significant volumes in deliveries for social consumption (schools, hospitals, and care centers for vulnerable groups ), she explained.

The application of science, biofertilizers, and savings has also been promoted as national alternatives and the search for greater rationality and efficiency. Authorities want to achieve this without the reduction of producers’ income.

The sector’s approved decisions also include evaluating agricultural cooperatives and enterprises with production flaws to develop and propose appropriate solutions.

Of the 4,880 cooperatives operating in the country, 3,245 have production or financial problems. At the same time, 158 companies in the sector closed in January with losses.