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The Ministry of Communications (Mincom) reaffirmed its call for workers in the sector to participate enthusiastically in the May Day parade and open forum on May 1, 2026, International Workers’ Day, at the José Martí Anti-Imperialist Tribune in Havana.

According to the institution’s Facebook page, the initial gathering will take place at 4:00 a.m. at the Paseo Street Bridge, on the corner of the National Theater, alongside the Civil Defense Workers, to organize the Communications Bloc.

Participants will carry Cuban flags, flags of the 26th of July Movement, and institutional flags, images of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, heroes and martyrs, as well as revolutionary propaganda produced by workplace collectives.

At 7:00 a.m., the parade will begin along Paseo to Malecón, where it will turn right and continue to the José Martí Anti-Imperialist Tribune in Vedado, to participate in the Open Tribune and rally.

The International Workers’ Day event will serve as a call to reaffirm the unity, commitment, and steadfastness of communicators in defense of the socialist homeland.