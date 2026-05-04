Cuba Questions Diplomatic Security in the U.S. After Years of Impunity in the Embassy Attack

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On April 30, 2020, a terrorist fired 32 rounds from an AK-47 assault rifle at the Cuban diplomatic mission in Washington, a case that remains unsolved.

Through his social media accounts, Rodríguez stated that the attacker acted with the intention of killing anything in his path, including people.

The head of Cuban diplomacy affirmed that the lack of justice in this case raises doubts about the protection of foreign missions in the U.S. capital and accused the U.S. government of protecting terrorists who finance and organize attacks against the Caribbean nation from U.S. soil.

This history is compounded by a second terrorist attack on the night of September 24, 2023, when an individual threw two Molotov cocktails at the perimeter fence and facilities of the Cuban embassy in the United States.

In initial reactions, the events were presented as a “hate crime.” The reality is that it was an act of terrorism, stated Rodríguez Parrilla.

In response to the agression, the Cuban Foreign Ministry warned that the permissive conduct of law enforcement agencies in the United States encourages the commission of this type of violent act.

In this context, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that, under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the United States has a special obligation to take all appropriate measures to protect missions against any harm or intrusion.

Havana denounced Washington’s double standards in its supposed commitment to fighting terrorism and demanded guarantees for the safety of its headquarters and staff.