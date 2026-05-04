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Havana, Cuba.- Hundreds, including Cuban and foreign hotel chains based on the island and travel agencies, have already registered to participate in the International Tourism Fair “FitCuba”, to be held virtually on May 7 to 9.

Gran Caribe is promoting the event on its official Facebook page with an invitation to learn firsthand about all the new offerings for the summer this year, whereas Blue Diamond Resorts in Cuba is also launching its official WhatsApp channel and providing information on exclusive deals, new products, and events at its hotels under the Royalton, Memories, Starfish, Resonance, and Mystique brands.

The Cubanacan Hotels chain and its travel agency confirmed their participation in FitCuba, and Ecotur, specializing in nature tourism, is promoting its digital platforms for tours to explore the island’s iconic natural sites and rural landscapes with expert guides.

At a recent press conference, Lessner Gómez Molina, Director General of Marketing for the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR), said that the announcement of the most important professional event in the Cuban tourism industry was warmly received by numerous tour operators worldwide, including travel agencies and tour operators from countries that have never before attended FitCuba who have shown great interest in this opportunity.