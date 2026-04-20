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The Antonio Maceo Patriotic Community of Cubans residing in Nicaragua reaffirmed its support for the Revolution in the face of ongoing threats from the United States government against the island.

During a meeting that was part of a global day of protest against Washington’s blockade policy against Havana, the community emphasized the importance of unity at this time.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Nicaraguans who are friends of Cuba, the group’s president, Rafael Ruiz, read the declaration issued by the Revolutionary Government on April 16th.

The document reaffirms faith in victory in defense of sovereignty and Socialism, in the face of the growing siege and escalating threats from the United States.

It also points out that, in addition to the brutal energy blockade, which exacerbates the genocidal policy of the blockade of the last six decades, there are statements from representatives of the US government elite regarding intentions of military aggression.

It indicates that the blockade is an illegal and inhumane act, a violation of international law, which is condemned every year by almost all UN member states.

Faced with this collective punishment, the Cuban people offer the noblest and most admirable examples of resistance.

Since the suffocation was decreed on January 29th in the form of an Executive Order, the response of this people, who continue to face the challenges of shortages in every task and daily activity, has been even more stoic, the text stated.

In that vein, Ruiz assured Prensa Latina that the group will continue fighting for the land of their birth and affirmed that Girón is today and always, evoking the Cuban victory against the Yankee mercenaries in 1961.

“We are heeding the call of the homeland in defense of the socialist Revolution and we are ready for whatever is needed,” he declared.

The gathering also served to raise funds as part of the “A Solar Panel for Cuba” campaign, as well as to commemorate Nicaragua-Cuba Friendship Day and pay tribute to Nicaraguan pilot Carlos Ulloa, who died defending the island during the mercenary invasion at Playa Girón.

Furthermore, it provided an opportunity for those present to sign the “My Signature for the Homeland” campaign, launched this Sunday in support of the government and its leaders. This constitutes a commitment to those who fell 65 years ago in defense of sovereignty and socialism on the sands of Playa Girón.