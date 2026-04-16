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Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced that his country is preparing for its first shipment of solar panels to Cuba.

On his X account, the Colombian president also echoed a statement by the Chinese ambassador to Cuba, Hua Xin, who referred to the installation of photovoltaic systems donated by the Asian giant to polyclinics and other vital centers in Cuban provinces, amid the energy embargo imposed by the United States.

The Colombian president’s message comes on the same day that a plane carrying humanitarian aid departed from the South American nation for Cuba.

Senator Gloria Flórez of the Historical Pact confirmed that the shipment, containing medicines, medical supplies, and food, left from the Military Air Transport Command (CATAM).

The congresswoman added that the aid was collected thanks to the efforts of various social organizations, solidarity groups, and the Colombian government.

“This flight will be fundamental in continuing to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood with the people of Cuba,” Flórez emphasized.

She expressed that today more than ever, “Latin America and the Caribbean are ready to give their best in this act of solidarity, after Cuba experienced the devastation of last year’s hurricane and the conditions it is facing due to the unilateral measures that have been reinforced” by the United States.

“We are going with all our hearts to deliver medicines and food that can alleviate the current situation, but above all, with the solidarity that is the tenderness of our people,” she affirmed.

The Solidarity Movement with Cuba, political and social organizations in Colombia, labor unions, and others are currently involved in a campaign to collect donations of essential goods to send to the island.