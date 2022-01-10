Flights from Canada to Cuba to increase

Toronto, Canada.- The representative of Cuban tourism in Toronto, Canada, Lessner Gomez, said that this year, new flights from this country to the Caribbean island will operate.

Those routes will connect Cuba and the Dominican Republic in the following weeks, with flights from the city of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Previously, Gomez referred to Canadians’ growing interest in visiting Cuba on vacation.

Precisely, and despite Covid-19, Canada and Russia have become Cuba’s major tourist-sending markets.

Canada has traditionally ranked first in terms of travelers to Cuba, which is currently seeking to recover its rates of income from international visitors.

Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) maintains its investment program in new hotels and promotes a variety of recreational plans that make it easier to please international holiday makers.