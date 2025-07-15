Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, emphasized this Monday the urgency of increasing national production to organize the economy, despite the country’s complex situation.

The head of state reiterated that this principle guides the government’s program to correct distortions, a strategy he considered fundamental “because it contains responses to these challenges, and its participatory implementation will allow for adjustments based on regional experiences.”

Speaking before the economic committee, which is meeting prior to the fifth ordinary session of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), the president urged the deputies to change their approach, reported the Cubadebate website.

Díaz-Canel reflected that “we often try to solve problems by redistributing scarce existing resources, but I must responsibly point out: the country’s current income is insufficient to acquire the essential raw materials required to increase national production.”

He emphasized that increasing production brings with it an increase in exports, more foreign currency earnings, import substitution, as well as breaking the import-driven mentality and “further defending national production.”

At another point in his speech, he emphasized that if closed foreign currency allocation schemes are approved and these do not increase production and income, scarcity continues to be redistributed.

He considered it necessary for these closed-loop schemes to reactivate production and exports, generate more revenue, and continue contributing to the central account, “because otherwise there’s no money for other issues,” he noted.

Díaz-Canel urged greater use of investments and better management of foreign trade, as well as the opportunities offered by mechanisms such as the Eurasian Economic Union and the BRICS.