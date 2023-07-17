Brussels, belgium.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held a meeting today in Brussels with representatives of Belgian associations and political forces, Cuban residents, diplomats and the delegation of the Antillean nation to the People’s Summit, where he expressed his gratitude for the solidarity with the island in Belgium and Europe. On the eve of his participation […]

Brussels, belgium.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held a meeting today in Brussels with representatives of Belgian associations and political forces, Cuban residents, diplomats and the delegation of the Antillean nation to the People’s Summit, where he expressed his gratitude for the solidarity with the island in Belgium and Europe.

On the eve of his participation in the III Summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the president said, “it seemed important to us that the first thing we did here is this meeting”.

The event was attended by around 200 people, the maximum capacity of the facility.

Thank you for defending the Revolution all these years, for not letting yourselves be confused, said the Cuban president, who shared details of the reality of the island and its struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States for more than 60 years.

In this regard, he recalled the 243 measures adopted by the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021) to tighten the siege, including the inclusion of Cuba in Washington’s unilateral list of countries sponsoring terrorism and its consequences in the international financial sphere.

Díaz-Canel denounced the cruelty and perversity of the U.S. policy to try to suffocate the people of the largest of the Antilles, evidenced in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The U.S. government pressured so that they would not sell us oxygen or pulmonary ventilation equipment, he said.

Regarding the pandemic, he highlighted the response of Cuban scientists and the speed with which they created vaccines to protect the population.

All these situations we faced led us to materialize the concept of creative resistance, consisting of resisting the blockade and at the same time working for the development of the country, he said, accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and the ambassador to Belgium, Yaira Jiménez.

According to Díaz-Canel, Cubans living abroad who defend their homeland without being intoxicated by campaigns of lies and friends of solidarity are part of that concept.

The head of state asserted during the meeting that the Cuban Revolution will remain victorious.