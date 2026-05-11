Share

The flotilla “Rumbo a Cuba” / “On our way to Cuba” set sail on Sunday from Barcelona for the Caribbean island to transport photovoltaic equipment destined for the Juan Manuel Márquez Pediatric Hospital. It is also carrying medicine and food.

This initiative is led by the NGO Open Arms and involves more than 20 social and political organizations, such as Ecologistas en Acción, Asociación Amal Esperanza, Podemos, Izquierda Unida, Compromís, Comuns, and Bildu, among others.

Before crossing the Atlantic to Havana, the Open Arms ship Astral will stop in Valencia on May 13, Málaga on May 19, Cádiz on May 22, and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on May 28.

At each stop, various well-known figures will board to support the initiative, including cultural figures, public officials, and influencers.

The mission will last approximately one month at sea, with the stages taking place between May 13 and 28, according to organizers’ estimates.

In statements to the press, Open Arms director Óscar Camps, when discussing the dynamics of emergencies in different contexts, highlighted the presence of Cuban medical brigades.

“These are professionals who are part of a long-standing tradition of international solidarity, present in highly demanding situations and with a continuity that doesn’t depend on media attention; and this constant presence has made all the difference in many contexts,” he noted.

Camps emphasized that the time has come to reciprocate this practice with action and “give back a portion of that solidarity wherever we can contribute.”

The NGO Open Arms and the Ecoo Solar Revolution Cooperative, along with the other participants, are promoting this initiative, which seeks to further highlight the global rejection of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.

In a recent interview with Prensa Latina, Camps stated, “We hope to personally deliver all the photovoltaic equipment to ensure that, at the very least, the hospital’s intensive care unit can care for newborns and the vulnerable population in need of medical assistance.”