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Members of the Pakistan-Cuba Social Forum (PCSF) reaffirmed their commitment to intensify concrete gestures of solidarity with the Caribbean nation in the face of the threat and economic siege imposed by the United States, diplomatic sources reported on Monday.

During a visit to the Cuban embassy in Islamabad, members of the organization, including its president Ramzan Mughal, Jam Khursheed, lawyer and secretary general, and coordinator Agha Amjid Ali, reiterated their commitment to supporting Cuba, in light of the intensification of the blockade and the executive orders issued by the Donald Trump administration to tighten the illegal economic, commercial, and financial embargo against the largest of the Antilles.

The recent meeting with Cuban Ambassador Damian Cordero was a gesture of solidarity aimed at strengthening the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Cuba, the diplomatic mission stated.

In a fraternal atmosphere, both sides recalled the long-standing friendship between the two nations, as well as the Pakistani people’s gratitude for Cuba’s selfless solidarity during the 2005 earthquake.

Likewise, they discussed the need and commitment to strengthening ties with the Cuban people through collaboration in various sectors, focused on promoting culture and social values.

Mujal took the opportunity to reaffirm the organization’s commitment to the Caribbean nation, and all representatives agreed on the need to intensify concrete gestures of solidarity with Cuba, according to the diplomatic source.

For his part, the Cuban ambassador expressed his gratitude for the gesture from the Pakistan-Cuba Social Forum, at a time when his country is facing a ruthless and unprecedented extraterritorial economic war.

Damián Cordero agreed with the representatives of the Pakistan-Cuba Social Forum on the masterful phrase “a friend in need is a true friend,” as Cuba has always demonstrated.