Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez reiterated on Monday Cuba’s commitment to multilateralism and respect for the Charter of the United Nations and International Law. The General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN) approved on December 12, 2018 by resolution, to set the day for each April 24, in a registered […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez reiterated on Monday Cuba’s commitment to multilateralism and respect for the Charter of the United Nations and International Law.

The General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN) approved on December 12, 2018 by resolution, to set the day for each April 24, in a registered vote of 144 votes in favor and two against.

The organization invites all its member states, observers and organizations to disseminate the advantages of multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, through educational and public awareness activities, among other initiatives.