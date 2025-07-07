Share

Havana, Cuba.- On the first day of the 10th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, the accountability report was analyzed. It addresses crucial issues for the country’s economic and energy development, with a special focus on the Government Program aimed at stabilizing the National Electric Power System (SEN).

Throughout the first half of the year, the evaluation of this program has revealed that, although significant progress has been made in restoring power and increasing electricity production capacity, the expected results in reducing disruptions have not yet been achieved. The root of this challenge continues to be fuel shortages, combined with growing demand that are putting our energy infrastructure to the test.

Equally important was the analysis of the Economic Plan and the State Budget for 2025. Within this framework, fiscal control measures, price controls, and banking access were discussed, elements that are fundamental to promoting the country’s macroeconomic stability.

The implementation of these initiatives is crucial to improving the population’s quality of life and fostering an environment conducive to investment.

The Political Bureau also reviewed the progress of the resolutions of the 9th Plenary Session of the Central Committee in order to strengthen attention to economic actors, both state and non-state.

A highlight was the evaluation of the actions designed to rescue the sugar industry, which faces considerable challenges amid the current harvest. These efforts are vital to ensuring the sustainability of this strategic sector.

Likewise, the program for granting idle land for use was examined, as well as the status of livestock and the monitoring of rice cultivation. These components are essential for the country’s food security and the pursuit of a more robust and diversified economy.

