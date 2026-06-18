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The Council of State of the Republic of Cuba has convened the Third Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) in its 10th Legislature, for Thursday, June 18th at 2 p.m.

The call, signed by Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the National Assembly and of the Council of State, was made to evaluate the “Proposals for Economic and Social Transformations.”

“This shall be communicated to the deputies of the National Assembly of People’s Power, and to all natural and legal persons concerned,” Lazo Hernández stated in Agreement 599-X/2026 of the Council of State, published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette.