Share

Beijing, China.- China rejected US accusations of alleged intelligence cooperation with Cuba and reaffirmed its support for the island’s sovereignty against foreign interference.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian described, at a press briefing, the claims included in a recent US State Department report as unfounded.

Lin thus responded to a Washington document stating that China is taking advantage of the island’s geographic location to conduct intelligence-gathering activities against the United States.

The spokesperson affirmed that the relations between Beijing and Havana are “open and transparent” and do not stand “slander or defamation campaigns.”

The official also urged the United States to stop “throwing mud at others and acting like someone who accuses others of what they themselves are doing.”

Lin underscored that China will continue to support Cuba firmly in defending its national sovereignty and opposing all forms of foreign interference.