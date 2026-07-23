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The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, denounced on Monday the report published by the US State Department against Cuba, which he described as a «pretext» to justify aggression, and recalled the long history of attacks, sabotage, and crimes committed by Washington against the Cuban people.

Through his official account on the social network X, the Cuban president stated that «nothing could be more accurate to characterize the State Department report against Cuba, promoted by one of the most corrupt officials in the current administration, with proven ties to drug traffickers and terrorists in Florida,» and emphasized:

«If any country has spied on and attacked another to obscene levels, it has been the US against Cuba.»

Díaz-Canel recalled the historical aggressions of the United States against the island, including “plagues and diseases introduced into Cuba, the dengue fever that claimed the lives of 101 children; the downing of a plane with 73 people on board; the bombings of hotels; the assassination attempts; and the psychological warfare.”

He added to this list “the blockade and the genocidal dimension it acquires with the current reinforcement and energy embargo,” and pointed out that “there is no greater act of subversion against a state, conceived and officially described by the U.S. as designed to exhaust the people and undermine their support for the Revolution.”

The Cuban head of state emphasized that “what the Cuban Revolution has done throughout its history is defend itself against these successive and endless aggressions, by legitimate right,” and stressed:

“Cuba has never acted to harm the American people, nor has it ever intended to affect U.S. national security.”

He denounced that “the transnational neo-McCarthyism being reinstated in the U.S., from a clearly fascist current, resorts to lies to generate pretexts on which to justify aggression against Cuba and curtail civil liberties in the U.S.,” and closed his message with the hashtag #CubaIsNotAThream.

The State Department report, titled “Cuba: The Capital of 21st-Century Communism,” attempts to portray the island as the center of a vast network of espionage and subversion on U.S. soil.

President Díaz-Canel’s denunciation echoes that of Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who called the document a “fallacy” and part of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s “macabre plan” to create a pretext for sustaining the economic war against Cuba and his aspiration to militarily attack the island.