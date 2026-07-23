Share

The workshop «Digital Transformation for Cuban Society: Improving Access and Inclusion to Digital Services» recently presented the joint project between Cuba, China and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), aimed at strengthening the technological infrastructure of the Cuban government’s Soberanía Digital Information and Services Platform, the Ministry of Communications stated on its Facebook page, citing information from the Soberanía platform.

Hua Xin, China’s ambassador to Cuba, highlighted that this is the first project his country has developed on the island in cooperation with United Nations agencies, and constitutes a new practice for deepening South-South cooperation, in addition to complementing bilateral cooperation.

The diplomat explained that they will draw on UNDP’s experience in global digital governance, combined with China’s expertise in inclusive digital technologies, to build an innovation ecosystem and modernize Cuba’s digital infrastructure.

«We hope to use this tripartite cooperation as a starting point to help Cuba embark on a path of digital transformation tailored to its own national conditions,» Hua Xin stated at the event.

Mayra Arevich, Minister of Communications, expressed her gratitude for the support in developing the Soberanía platform, as it represents a boost to the country’s digital transformation.

«We appreciate the willingness of China and UNDP, as it will allow us to showcase and benefit from the progress and results of Soberanía in a short time,» she affirmed.

Wilfredo González Vidal, Director General of the Digital Government Center, explained that the platform took on the challenge of transitioning from in-person to digital service on July 10, 2025, under the «one-time» concept and an interoperability framework between agencies, which fosters trust and security when requesting official documents.

González Vidal announced that new online services will be incorporated, such as criminal records, social protection, digital contracting of ETECSA services, vehicle registration, identity cards for minors, wills, declarations of heirs, and certification of university degrees.

Ailyn Febles Estrada, Deputy Minister of Communications, explained Cuba’s digital transformation strategy under the slogan «Towards a Socialist, Inclusive, and Innovative Digital Society,» which includes eight pillars: regulatory framework, infrastructure, digital economy, education, culture, digital government, innovation, and cybersecurity.

«This is a technological process, but also a significant cultural shift with a digital agenda,» she emphasized.

The deputy minister highlighted the importance of using artificial intelligence as an enabling tool for decision-making, with the development of 124 solutions applicable across different platforms.

“All these possibilities will allow Cuba to have a more efficient, transparent, participatory ecosystem, connected to its times,” she stated.

Gabriel Bottino, Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP in Cuba, explained that the agency’s support will focus on three pillars: the development of new services, digital equipment and infrastructure, and outreach efforts to promote the widespread adoption of these technologies by the population.

In its first 12 months of operation, the Soberanía platform registered more than 400,000 accesses and 80,000 users, with 305 procedures described, including services from the Civil Registry, identity cards, driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, and regular passports for adults over 18.