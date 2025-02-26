Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Italy will present here the international Green Line project, whose objective is to promote healthy nutrition, food sovereignty and renewable energy in communities in western Cuba.

According to the official statement from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the Green Line – Renewable Energy Communities and Food Sovereignty initiative is also led by the Center for Research on Protein Plants (CIPB).

The total funding for the project amounts to about three million euros for nutrition and renewable energy.

During the 36 months that the implementation is expected to last, the value chains of the moringa plant and other protein sources will be developed in the municipalities of Los Palacios, Guane and Mantua, belonging to the province of Pinar del Río, and in the territories of La Lisa and Playa, in Havana.

“Línea Verde reaffirms the ongoing commitment of AICS and its partners to improve the quality of life of local communities through sustainable and resilient practices through practical solutions for food and energy security,” Havana AICS director, Antonio Festa, said.

Other agencies are also participating, such as the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Cuba, the Institute of Agro-Forestry Research and the Institute of Fundamental Research in Tropical Agriculture, in addition to the Italian NGOs CISP and ARCS Arci Culture Solidali; as well as the University of Pinar del Río, Hermanos Saíz Montes de Oca.

The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, the European Union and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), launched another collaborative project at the end of 2024 under the name “Program for the ecological transition towards sustainable municipalities in Cuba”, which will benefit more than half a million Cubans.

The idea also aims to promote energy autonomy and agroecology based on local development in the municipalities of Guanabacoa, in Havana; on the Isle of Youth; Martí, in Matanzas; Manicaragua and Remedios, in Villa Clara; and Yaguajay, Trinidad and Cabaiguán, in Sancti Spíritus.

The initiative was coordinated by the Ministries of Economy and Planning and Science, Technology and Environment through the Center for Local and Community Development, and has a global funding of 32.8 million euros, contributed by the European Union (31 million euros), the AICS (1.7 million euros) and UNDP (150 thousand euros).